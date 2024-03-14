 
Thursday, March 14, 2024
Eloise Wells Morin

Will Kate Middleton release original photo after Meghan Markle's unedited picture?

Kate Middleton has issued an apology over photo she released on Mother's Day

Eloise Wells Morin

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s photographer Misan Harriman has sparked new debate with the release of the royal couple’s original photo he took when the Duchess was pregnant with second baby.

The photographer posted the Duchess of Sussex original pregnancy announcement photo after editing allegations that he manipulated the image.

He shared the photo with caption, “The original Jpeg without the black and White grade, I expect a full apology and retraction from @dailymail @telegraph.”

Commenting on the post, a royal fan said, “Now let’s see if Kate releasing the original photo of her whole debacle!!! Bet they won’t!!”

Reacting to it, another said, “They can't, because there isn't one.”

“And it was supposed to have been taken by Prince William!! How shameful,” the third reacted.

The fourth said, “No one is bullying Kate. It's ludicrous the UK tabloids dragged Meghan into this and she has absolutely nothing to do with it.”

