Thursday, March 14, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Kate Middleton hailed for fighting off wicked trolls with appalling actions

Kate Middleton has experts rushing to her defense after the negative press that's followed her photoshop fail

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Thursday, March 14, 2024

Experts have just rushed to Kate Middleton’s defense after the hoard of ‘wicked’ people began bombarding her with negative press over the photoshop fail.

Royal author Robert Jobson issued these claims and sentiments about the Princess of Wales.

He broke it all down during a candid heart-to-heart with Talk TV.

During that time he began by calling social media an “online cesspit”.

For those still unversed, this is in response to the Princess’ recent brush with negative press, following a photoshop fail.

Referencing that, Mr Jobson even went as far as to say, “The internet has got some pretty wicked trolls out there and people who are writing quite appalling things that would not even be said in the pub.”

“I actually do think that we should not necessarily be ruled by the internet and try and take some media responsibility as organisations, because online is such a wicked cesspit of comments about Kate at the moment and frankly they're not worth repeating.”

Later on into the chat, host Rosanna Lockwood also asked the expert about trust and he admitted, “I would say that's true to a degree.”

“It's a genuine mistake. It shouldn't have happened because it does erode trust and integrity, but I think this was just a slip-up. I don't think it's something that's standard practice,” he added before signing off. 

