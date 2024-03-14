Jelly Roll is expected to perform at the CMA Fest on June 8, 2024

Jelly Roll announces exciting CMA Fest performance

Jelly Roll just announced his upcoming performance at the CMA Fest to be held on June 8, 2024 to support the CMA Foundation.

The Save Me crooner took to his official Instagram account on March 14, 2024, to upload a post featuring the artist and his performance at the upcoming music festival.

“JUST ANNOUNCED! I’m performing at @cma’s #CMAfest in support of the @CMAFoundation & music education,” Jelly Roll wrote.

His caption continued, “Buy a four-night pass or single night tickets to make a difference & attend the longest-running Country Music festival in the world!”



Shortly after the country music artist posted the exciting news, fans swamped the comments section to express their joy over the forthcoming performance.

“Love that you always perform for a cause... truly wonderful. 7+ years of listening, and now you are everywhere,” a fan wrote.

Another fan penned, “Cant stop wont stop…Jelly keeps Rolling.”

Jelly Roll also announced on Wednesday, his three most recent nominations at the CMT Music Awards, by CBS, in the categories of video of the year, male video of the year and CMT performance of the year.

