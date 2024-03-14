 
Thursday, March 14, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Meghan Markle launches exclusive lifestyle brand 'American Riviera Orchard'

Meghan Markle announced the launch of her brand on March 14, 2024

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Thursday, March 14, 2024

Meghan Markle just subtly announced the launch of her brand new lifestyle brand, named, American Riviera Orchard, on Thursday, March 14, 2024.

The Duchess of Sussex soft launched her initiative via a fresh Instagram account where a collage of posts spells out the name of the brand along with its logo.

Along with these cryptic posts, the account also has a vintage themed video, uploaded on its Story, featuring Markle herself, supposedly cooking something in the kitchen with utensils and kitchen ware.

Set to the tune of the 1960 hit jazz song, I Wish You Love by Nancy Wilson, the video seems to be focusing on the niche of household, lifestyle and nature.

According to Page Six, the brand would be an extension of the 42-year-old royal’s old lifestyle blog, The Tig.

Moreover, an insider revealed to the outlet that Markle’s brad would be focusing around the themes of garden, home, food and general lifestyle tools.

Meghan Markle launching her own brand comes amid the royal controversy regulating social media regarding Kate Middleton stepping down from royal duties and remaining hidden from public eye since her abdominal surgery back in January, this year.

