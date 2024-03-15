Zayn Malik reveals One Direction is 'jealous' of his 'prized possession'

Zayn Malik made the revelation during his recent appearance on 'Hot Ones,' hosted by Sean Evans

Zayn Malik recently revealed how he got his hands on an iconic Marvel souvenir, signed by Stan Lee himself.

On Thursday, the 31-year-old singer appeared in an episode of Hot Ones where he bragged about his early-edition Iron Man comic book that had been personally signed by the late artist.

He told Sean Evans that it was a wrap gift to him by documentarian Morgan Spurlock who had also worked in the 2011 film Comic-Con Episode IV: A Fan's Hope with Lee.

Revealing that Morgan gave it to him after packing up on his former band One Direction’s film One Direction: This Is Us, in 2013, Zayn found the gift to be so amazing that he still hangs it up on a wall in his house.

“I love to brag about it to my geeky, nerdy friends who love comic books,” he added.

He further shared that his One Direction bandmates were also jealous of his collectible, "They definitely want that comic book from me. None of them will have it at any point while I'm alive so they'll have to wait awhile.”

"I remember the boys being super...pissed off about it too, because they didn't get as good gifts and [Morgan] gave me this signed Stan Lee comic. I remember being like, 'this is f---ing sick," Zayn recalled.