Justin Timberlake drops new album ‘Everything I Thought It Was': ‘My best work'

Justin Timberlake just dropped his new album Everything I Thought It Was, a follow-up to his 2018 album Man of the Woods.

The latest album comprises of 18 tracks with guest stars including Fireboy DML for Liar, Tobe Nwigwe for Sanctified and a highly anticipated NSYNC reunion for Paradise.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the Sexy Back singer wrote, “This album is a culmination of where I’ve been and where I’m going - and I’m so grateful and nervous and excited to put it out into the world for you all.”

Expressing gratitude he added, “Thank you for the love, it truly means so much to me”.

10 Grammys and four Emmys winner, Justin Timberlake went on a break after his last album to live a low-key life with family. However, he had a change of mind during the 2020 pandemic.



Speaking on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, he mentioned working on this album for ‘four years’ and explained, “With other albums, I would just go in for a block of time and say, ‘This is what we made and this is what it is’”.

“But during the pandemic, I was going back and forth and ended up with like almost 100 songs”, adding, "I narrowed it down to 18.”

Earlier, he spoke with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe where he told what the audience can expect from this album and shared, “I think there are moments that are incredibly honest, but, also, there’s a lot of f****** fun on this album”.

“I’m really excited about this album. I think every artist says this, but it’s my best work”, he gushed.

Justin Timberlake celebrated the album’s launch earlier this week with an incredible concert in Los Angeles. He also announced the Forget Tomorrow World Tour, kicking off in April and includes stops in the US, Canada, UK and Europe.