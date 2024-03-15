 
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince William sticking his head in an exploding volcano rather than bonding with Harry

Eloise Wells Morin
Prince William’s apparent desire to stick his head into an exploding volcano, over brother-to-brother bonding at their mom’s event has just been referenced by experts.

Allegations such as these have been issued by royal commentator Piers Morgan.

He weighed in on everything during one of his most recent pieces of The Sun.

The piece began with Mr Morgan writing, “WHY is anyone remotely surprised Prince William would rather stick his head in an exploding volcano than occupy the same orbit as his younger brother?” at Princess Diana’s Legacy Award event.

“Yes, I know it’s all very sad. Yes, I know it would break their late mother Diana’s heart to see her two beloved sons so estranged they can’t even pay tribute to her memory at the same time.”

“And yes, I know lots of people wish William could find it in his bruised, angry heart to be the bigger man and forgive Harry.”

“But honestly, if one of my two brothers had done to me and my family what the treasonous Duke of Hypocrisy has done to his family, there’s not a cat in hell’s chance of me ever forgiving them (and they would feel the same if it were the other way round).”

