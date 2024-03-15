Prince Harry urged to stay in ‘isolated’ Siberia that he deserves after Diana awards

Experts believe Prince Harry needs to live in an isolated piece of land, after his vile mud got ‘all over’ Prince William.

Everything has been referenced by royal commentator Piers Morgan.

He weighed in on everything during one of his most recent pieces for The Sun.

He began the piece by saying, “William has had to silently endure he and his wife Kate being repeatedly attacked, his father King Charles and his stepmother Queen Camilla also being publicly chastised, and the whole family disgracefully smeared as a bunch of callous racists as first their patriarch Prince Philip and then their matriarch Queen Elizabeth II reached the end of their long lives.”

“The only time he’s ever reacted was after the Oprah interview, when he snapped at reporters: ‘We’re very much NOT a racist family!’”

“His cold fury was palpable that day and I’m reliably informed it has only intensified ever since, as the Sussexes have continued hurling their vile mud.”

“So no, William shouldn’t just forgive and forget,” he added in his concluding remarks before signing off. “He should keep Harry in the self-imposed social Siberia that his loathsome disloyalty deserves.”