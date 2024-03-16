 
menu
Saturday, March 16, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Jason Momoa spills the tea about THAT 'Aquaman' moment

By
Eloise Wells Morin
|

Saturday, March 16, 2024

Photo: Jason Momoa spills the tea about THAT Aquaman moment
Photo: Jason Momoa spills the tea about THAT 'Aquaman' moment

Jason Momoa recently weighed in on an infamous scene from his superhero movie Aquaman.

As fans will know, Jason starred alongside Amber Heard in 2018’s super hit movie. One of the scenes from this movie, depicted that when the acting sensation had beer his “veins popped out.”

The 44-year-old acting lifted the lid from his ‘bizzare’ trick in a chat with Men’s Health Magazine on Friday.

He started by saying, “It's a consistency thing. I'm just Hawaiian. I’m half Polynesian. There's not a lot of Polynesians rolling around where you see veins popping out.”

“It's a different body type. We're big. The abs are different for us, but we're big strong humans. My skin's different. And I don't eat sugars. I'm not a fan of chocolates or things like that. I don't have a sweet tooth,” he also revealed.

Lisa Bonet’s ex-husband further explained, “So when we had to peak, they would give me peanut butter and yams.”

He remarked, “Because you have no carbs and because the veins are restricted, all of a sudden you should just look really swole, and filled up, and your veins pop,” after which a discussion took a new turn.

Kelly Clarkson drags ex Brandon Blackstock in a million-dollar lawsuit

Kelly Clarkson drags ex Brandon Blackstock in a million-dollar lawsuit
Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid display PDA in front of other celebs

Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid display PDA in front of other celebs
Truth behind Bobbi Althoff's removal from Drake's party laid bare

Truth behind Bobbi Althoff's removal from Drake's party laid bare
Cara Delevingne shares tragic news on social media

Cara Delevingne shares tragic news on social media
Jason Momoa welcomes a fresh approach in life

Jason Momoa welcomes a fresh approach in life
Jelly Roll unveils brand new music video

Jelly Roll unveils brand new music video
Denzel Washington starrer '2 Guns' is adaptation of THIS comic

Denzel Washington starrer '2 Guns' is adaptation of THIS comic
Dua Lipa details her ‘wildest dreams and manifestations'

Dua Lipa details her ‘wildest dreams and manifestations'
Willie Nelson announces exciting new album 'The Border'

Willie Nelson announces exciting new album 'The Border'
Jon Bon Jovi talks upcoming tour: ‘It is my desire'

Jon Bon Jovi talks upcoming tour: ‘It is my desire'
Zac Efron celebrates 'Ricky Stanicky' top ranking

Zac Efron celebrates 'Ricky Stanicky' top ranking

Prince Harry urged to stay in ‘isolated' Siberia that he deserves after Diana awards

Prince Harry urged to stay in ‘isolated' Siberia that he deserves after Diana awards