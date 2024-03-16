Photo: Jason Momoa spills the tea about THAT 'Aquaman' moment

Jason Momoa recently weighed in on an infamous scene from his superhero movie Aquaman.

As fans will know, Jason starred alongside Amber Heard in 2018’s super hit movie. One of the scenes from this movie, depicted that when the acting sensation had beer his “veins popped out.”

The 44-year-old acting lifted the lid from his ‘bizzare’ trick in a chat with Men’s Health Magazine on Friday.



He started by saying, “It's a consistency thing. I'm just Hawaiian. I’m half Polynesian. There's not a lot of Polynesians rolling around where you see veins popping out.”

“It's a different body type. We're big. The abs are different for us, but we're big strong humans. My skin's different. And I don't eat sugars. I'm not a fan of chocolates or things like that. I don't have a sweet tooth,” he also revealed.

Lisa Bonet’s ex-husband further explained, “So when we had to peak, they would give me peanut butter and yams.”

He remarked, “Because you have no carbs and because the veins are restricted, all of a sudden you should just look really swole, and filled up, and your veins pop,” after which a discussion took a new turn.