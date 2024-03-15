Ariana Grande radiates joy as 'eternal sunshine' marks one week of release

Ariana Grande just marked a successful week since the release of her seventh studio album, titled, eternal sunshine, launched on March 8, 2024.

The God Is A Woman crooner took to her official Instagram account on Friday, March 15, 2024, to upload a carousel of images in honour of her newly released musical project.

The snapshots features Grande and her crew who worked with the artist in the making of the music video for we can’t be friends (wait for your love) music video.

“one week of eternal sunshine. thank you,” the Thank U, Next singer captioned her post.

In a video amongst the series of pictures, Grande can be seen spending time with her team and closed ones as they focus on one of her boards, advertising the album.



Set to the tune of her song we can’t be friends (wait for your love), Grande can be seen running around and jumping enthusiastically alongside a rather joyful group of friends.

Ariana Grande released her album eternal sunshine after a hiatus of almost three years, with her last album being Positions, an endeavor launched on October 30, 2020.