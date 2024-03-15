 
Friday, March 15, 2024
Willie Nelson announces exciting new album 'The Border'

Willie Nelson just announced his upcoming studio album, titled, The Border, displaying his prolific work in the world of music.

The 90-year-old American musician took to his official Instagram account to announce the exciting news.

On Thursday, March 14, 2024, Nelson revealed that he would be releasing his album on May 31, 2024, just a little more than month after the artist marks his 91st birthday.

“New Album, #TheBorder, will be available on May 31! This album will include 10 newly recorded Willie Nelson studio performances including four new Willie & Buddy Cannon compositions… Pre-order now and listen to the title track at the link in bio!” Nelson captioned his post.

According to Billboard, the album is all set to be launched by Legacy Recordings, featuring ten newly recorded songs.

The upcoming tracks include, Once Upon a Yesterday, What If I’m Out of My Mind, Kiss Me When You’re Through, How Much Does It Cost and Hank’s Guitar, co-written by Cannon and Bobby Tomberlin.

Willie Nelson also released the official audio to his album’s title track, The Border, on the same day of his announcement. 

