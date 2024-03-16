Photo: Shakira drops bombshell confession about ex-Gerard Pique

Shakira seemingly regrets sacrificing her time for her ex-boyfriend Gerard Pique.

Even though the Columbian songstress and the former Spanish footballer have parted ways for nearly two years now, Shakira reportedly still regrets keeping her ambitions on hold for her ex-partner.

The 47-year-old Dare crooner recently had confessional with The Sunday Times, in which she reflected on her relationship of nearly 11 years with the former footballer.

Shakira told the outlet, “For a long time I put my career on hold, to be next to Gerard, so he could play football.”

She continued to remark, “There was a lot of sacrifice for love," before moving on to the next topic of discussion.

For those unversed, Shakira’s uncle also talked openly about her relationship with her ex-boyfriend, with whom she shares two sons, Sasha and Milan.

Guillermo Ripoll claimed about Gerard in the previous chat with El Tiempo, “He’s a good father, always communicating with his kids,” before gushing about his niece, “First of all, she’s a person that has done a lot for kids and education.”

Conclusively, he said, "Shakira has done all of this with verve, work, respect, dedication. I feel incredibly proud.”

It is pertinent to mention here that Shakira’s comments come ahead of her new album Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran’s release this month.