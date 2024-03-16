 
Saturday, March 16, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Oprah Winfrey addresses weight loss and upcoming fresh special

By
Eloise Wells Morin
|

Saturday, March 16, 2024

Oprah Winfrey addresses weight loss and upcoming fresh special
Oprah Winfrey addresses weight loss and upcoming fresh special

Oprah Winfrey recently appeared on the Jimmy Kimmel Live! show on March 15, 2024 and discussed a lot of hot topics including her weight loss.

In the show, Winfrey addressed scenarios she encountered after losing weight, her 70th birthday and answered some buzzing questions.

As the host, Jimmy Kimmel, asked Winfrey if people had stopped recognizing her after she had lost weight, the 70-year-old recalled one time when she was walking her dog in Chicago.

“This guy goes ‘Hey, you look like Oprah Winfrey’ and I didn’t say anything then turned around and said, ‘I am Oprah Winfrey’ and he said, ‘You wish,’” earning laughter from the audience.

Winfrey took to her official Instagram account to express her gratitude to Kimmel for her appearance on the show.

“Thank you @jimmykimmellive for having me on to talk about everything, from my 70th birthday to all the O’s in Stedman’s life,” her caption read.

“Especially for giving me the space to speak about my new @abcnetwork special “An #OprahSpecial: Shame, Blame, and the Weight Loss Revolution.” I can’t wait for you all to watch it this upcoming Monday at 8 pm,” Winfrey’s note further stated, as she announced the premiere time of her upcoming special.

