Kate Middleton, Prince William feel shaken up by the media

Prince William and Kate Middleton have reportedly become “very shaken and devastated” at the media onslaught surrounding the Princess of Wales.



However, with the frenzy and demand for more information on the Princess, the Daily Mail revealed that plans for another image release are already underway in order to celebrate Prince Louis’ birthday next month.

The upcoming image will reportedly be released in order to stick to traditions but may also feature a bit of a health update.

Claims about this have been brought to light by an aide.

During their chat with the Sunday Times they began by saying, “They are at their most open when out interacting with members of the public and I can see a world in which the princess might discuss her recovery out on engagements. If she was going to do it, that's how she would do it.”

However at the same time, “They appreciate the public's love and affection for their children and know there is a public appetite to see them on their birthdays.”

Even a friend of the Princess reached out and said, “They will want to be clear and more open, but they'll do it when they feel ready. I would expect that to be her instinct and it will be her call. They're not going to be rushed.”