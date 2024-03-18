Prince Harry, Meghan Markle make big move to revamp image amid rebranding

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to make major move by joining forces with reality TV shows “mastermind” Kris Jenner to revamp their image.



They have already started working on building the connection as the Duke of Sussex was reported to be seen enjoying a skiing trip with Kris’ beau Corey Gamble.

The momager and her daughter, Kim Kardashian, were also seen spending time with Meghan’s mom Doria Ragland at the This Is About Humanity’s 5th Anniversary Soiree in Los Angeles last year.

It was also reported following that appearance that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will make a cameo appearance in their hit TV series, The Kardashians.

Speaking with The Mirror, public relations expert Lynn Carratt claimed that these sightings are not coincidental as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are planning to seek Kris’ help.

She also hinted that the couple could now appear in Kris’ TV show as they are desperate to rebuild their image in the media and make up for plummeting popularity.

"I was surprised to see Harry take to the slopes in Aspen with Corey Gamble, although he is a talent manager and maybe is thinking of signing up Meghan and Harry,” she said.

The expert said, "But his partner Kris Jenner has had her sites set on signing up Harry and Meghan to appear on the Kardashian’s since 2020 and was rumoured to be snubbed at first.”

"Kris believes even a cameo from them would be very lucrative for the show and help Harry and Meghan’s popularity in becoming more mainstream.

“The Kardashians are the royalty of reality TV and Kris has been the mastermind of that and she could certainly offer Meghan and Harry some valuable advice, if nothing else."