Dr Shola sparks new debate with her reaction over Kate Middleton latest video

Tuesday, March 19, 2024
Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu has sparked fresh debate on social media with her comment on Kate Middleton’s latest appearance in the video.

The TMZ shared a video of Kate Middleton on X, formerly Twitter handle and wrote: “#KateMiddleton seemed to be in good spirits while out and about with #PrinceWilliam.”

The publication also reported that the Princess of Wales looks “happy, healthy with William."

Commenting on the video, Dr Shola said, “Wait....who the hell is that with Prince William? Are you all thinking what I'm thinking or do I need to go to Specsavers? #KateMiddleton.”

Dr Shola's comment has sparked reaction with one saying, “I felt the same, it didn't look like her. In addition, how she had surgery, yet, looks amazingly fine.”

Another said, “It looks just like Kate, she’s clearly lost weight as she’s been ill but that’s her face. Y’all do nothing but chat crap about her but still don’t know what she looks like embarrassing.”

“Specsavers won’t help you. You need some therapy for conspiracy theory syndrome,” the third said.

The fourth reacted, “Most certainly not Kate. Doesn't walk like her and not the same face. Kensington Palace is very desperate at this point and it means something has gone wrong.”

“I wonder which agency they hired this lookalike from? She’s walking pretty fast and carrying shopping…isn’t she recovering from major abdominal surgery?,” another raised question. 

