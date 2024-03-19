Sophie Turner throws Joe Jonas for a loop by 'reactivating' divorce case

Sophie Turner has asked the judge to reopen divorce proceedings with her estranged husband Joe Jonas.



The Game of Thrones actress wants her divorce case sped up and according to the court documents obtained by People magazine, the 28-year-old actress submitted paperwork asking the judge to lay down the ruling and end their marriage after a failed settlement attempt.

For those unversed, Turner and Jonas tied the knot in May 2019, after a year of dating and share two daughters, Willa, born in 2020, and Delphine whom they welcomed in 2022.

In 2023, Jonas filed for a divorce from Turner citing irreconcilable differences and claimed, “Marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken”.

Things went haywire when Turner accused Jonas of withholding children’s passport which prevents them from travelling to England. Hence, she sued him and cited child abduction law but later dropped it.

Turner and Sophie have now reached a temporary child custody agreement. As for property, they had a prenup which settled this without a problem.