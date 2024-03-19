Kate Middleton likely to be dragged in legal fight related to Meghan Markle?

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton is expected to be dragged in legal fight between Meghan Markle and her half-sister Samantha Markle.



According to a report by In Touch Weekly, while speaking to royal expert Dan Wootton, Meghan Markle’s sister Samantha, 59, and her attorney Peter Ticktin want to depose the future queen as part of her appeal as Kate Middleton is recuperating from surgery.

Samantha and her lawyer claimed that Kate Middleton “might have some very important light to shed.”

The attorney says, “Obviously something is really, really wrong between these two (Catherine and Meghan).”

Peter went on to say, “We’re still in the fight. Don’t count us out. There’s too much to give up on.”

Meanwhile, Samantha said: “There were many people who were anxious to testify and still are, and so much evidence to present.”

Samantha and her attorney’s remarks came days after Meghan Markle obtained a court victory in the defamation case brought forward by her half- sister.

The federal judge in Florida last Tuesday dismissed the lawsuit against Meghan, rejecting claims that she made "disparaging, hurtful and false" claims about her half-sister.