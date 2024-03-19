King Charles' cancer ‘eating him alive' amid Kate-gate conspiracy

file fooage

King Charles is reportedly very weak and unable to deal with the recent flood of controversies the Royal Family is facing.



"King Charles is much sicker than the palace lets on and simply isn't up to the job of running his fractious family, the crown's business interests and fulfilling the daily duties of the monarchy," a source close to the royals told the National Enquirer.

They added, "His cancer is eating him alive. He's very frail. The situation is desperate."

While the King battles cancer, his wife Queen Camilla has jetted off to the Mediterranean on vacation after filling in for him on 13 separate occasions.

"Behind the scenes, Camilla is disgusted by the king's apparent weakness and is providing him little comfort as he battles his fatal cancer," a palace courier revealed.

Meanwhile, Prince William has reduced his royal duties to be there for Princess Kate, who’s “struggling to eat.” The duo are also the center of ongoing conspiracy theories due to Kate’s absence from the public eye.

"By going on holiday, she was thumbing her nose at stepson William, who is incapable of shouldering the monarchy's burdens on his own," they added.