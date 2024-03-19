 
menu
Tuesday, March 19, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

King Charles' cancer ‘eating him alive' amid Kate-gate conspiracy

By
Eloise Wells Morin
|

Tuesday, March 19, 2024

file fooage

King Charles is reportedly very weak and unable to deal with the recent flood of controversies the Royal Family is facing.

"King Charles is much sicker than the palace lets on and simply isn't up to the job of running his fractious family, the crown's business interests and fulfilling the daily duties of the monarchy," a source close to the royals told the National Enquirer.

They added, "His cancer is eating him alive. He's very frail. The situation is desperate."

While the King battles cancer, his wife Queen Camilla has jetted off to the Mediterranean on vacation after filling in for him on 13 separate occasions.

"Behind the scenes, Camilla is disgusted by the king's apparent weakness and is providing him little comfort as he battles his fatal cancer," a palace courier revealed.

Meanwhile, Prince William has reduced his royal duties to be there for Princess Kate, who’s “struggling to eat.” The duo are also the center of ongoing conspiracy theories due to Kate’s absence from the public eye.

"By going on holiday, she was thumbing her nose at stepson William, who is incapable of shouldering the monarchy's burdens on his own," they added. 

More From Entertainment:

Kate Middleton video branded ‘fake' by Andy Cohen and more video

Kate Middleton video branded ‘fake' by Andy Cohen and more
Prince Harry's reaction to King Charles' succession planning exposed

Prince Harry's reaction to King Charles' succession planning exposed
Kim Kardashian makes worst misstep amid the Women's Month?

Kim Kardashian makes worst misstep amid the Women's Month?
Kate Middleton's return to royal duties being planned secretly amid pressure

Kate Middleton's return to royal duties being planned secretly amid pressure
Kate Middleton forced to join William, kids on Easter Sunday amid scandal

Kate Middleton forced to join William, kids on Easter Sunday amid scandal
Jake Gyllenhaal's desire to portray 'Batman' sparks excitement: 'It's an honour'

Jake Gyllenhaal's desire to portray 'Batman' sparks excitement: 'It's an honour'
Prince Harry's plans for second book after Spare: report video

Prince Harry's plans for second book after Spare: report
Ariana Grande, Dalton Gomez finalize divorce as singer hints at being cheated on

Ariana Grande, Dalton Gomez finalize divorce as singer hints at being cheated on
Kate Middleton likely to be dragged in legal fight related to Meghan Markle?

Kate Middleton likely to be dragged in legal fight related to Meghan Markle?
Sophie Turner throws Joe Jonas for a loop by 'reactivating' divorce case

Sophie Turner throws Joe Jonas for a loop by 'reactivating' divorce case
Jennifer Lawrence exposes dark reality of Hollywood producers?

Jennifer Lawrence exposes dark reality of Hollywood producers?
George, Charlotte, Louis' reaction over mom Kate Middleton's scandal revealed video

George, Charlotte, Louis' reaction over mom Kate Middleton's scandal revealed