Tuesday, March 19, 2024
Samuel Moore

'James Bond's' producers react to Aaron Taylor Johnson's casting

Samuel Moore
Tuesday, March 19, 2024

Photo: James Bond's producers react to Aaron Taylor Johnson’s casting

James Bond bosses reportedly responded to the next James Bond’s casting speculations.

As fans will know, a report by The Sun established that Aaron Taylor-Johnson is officially offered the role of James Bond.

Nonetheless, the insider shared that the British acting sensation has not accepted the offer yet.

The source claimed, “Bond is Aaron’s job, should he wish to accept it. The formal offer is on the table and they are waiting to hear back.”

“As far as Eon is concerned, Aaron is going to sign his contract in the coming days and they can start preparing for the big announcement,” they remarked at that time.

However, BBC’s latest report quashed all these ‘rampant’ speculations as a production insider denied them.

BBC’s source declared that there is "no truth in the rumours,” but they also kept the potential casting under wraps.

It is pertinent to mention here that the 007 agent gig has overrun the surmises about will become the seventh actor to ever play the iconic character since its launch in 1962. 

