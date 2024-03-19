New photo shows Tom Cruise embarks on wildest mission at landmark site?

Tom Cruise was never shy away from performing death-defying stunts. In the latest viral picture, the megastar was seen at the landmark Hollywood Sign in Los Angeles with a film crew.



At the Hollywood Hills, the 61-year-old scaled the iconic site in a casual outfit, including a black t-shirt, along with pants and shoes.

Not to mention, the Top Gun star shed light on his fitness as in one of the photos he flashed his abs.

In the meantime, the shooting of Mission Impossible 8 is ongoing.

But, a recent setback hit the headline that put the movie's filming schedule at risk of delaying - involving a traffic chokehold at the studio of the film.

However, Tom left no stone unturned to get around the hiccup by arranging helicopters for the cast and crew in Surrey after M25 junctions 10 and 11 were blocked due to on-site work last weekend.

"The M25 closure is a headache for most people but not for Tom. He is so keen to keep Mission: Impossible 8 in production that he’s got helicopters on standby in London to fly his crew over to Longcross,” the source shared.

The insider told The Sun, “It sounds excessive but delaying work on the film is a bigger problem and Tom is such a professional — he’d move heaven and Earth to keep the show on the road."