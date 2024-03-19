Prince William leaves King Charles out in the cold without heir to throne

Prince William has just been warned about the Firm’s urgent need for a ‘savior’ to come pick up the pieces.

Claims about the current state of the monarchy, as well as its future has been referenced by a former butler named Paul Burell.

For those unversed, Mr Burell served the late Princess Diana, in the later part of her life.

He highlighted the need for ‘crunch time’ in his conversation with Slingo, and even went as far as to name the ‘only savior’ now possible for the British monarchy.

He started by saying, “Now that Charles and Kate are taking a step back, things are changing. Charles being so solid, reliable, and stoic, I think he is caught in a difficult position because he has to slow down and it isn’t panning out the way he expected.”

He also added, “They can’t keep going at the pace it has in the past.”

“The first half of this year is going to be a very slow period for the royals and I don’t think it will kick off again until Trooping the Colour,” Mr Burell also hypothesized.

While “The natural way forward would have been for William and Kate to deputise for the king and queen but that can’t be so it has to be a very slow period before they restart.”

But at the same time, “Given how tied up the future King is, Mr Burell feels there is only one other person who can save the family legacy in this time of ‘crisis’.

In his view, “I think the only person that can save the monarchy is Princess Anne.”

After all, “William is too tied up with his family. He likes to be very hands-on which he inherited from Princess Diana.”

Thus “Princess Anne will be ‘Anne the reliable.’ She is even stepping in for William and the king. She is a workhorse, she is stoic, she is reliable, she is everything the royal family needs and she is her father’s daughter.”

“[Prince Philip]’s work ethic was the same,” as well. “He never veered away from anything and always hit things straight on. Princess Anne may rely on the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, who are very responsible too but everybody knows Princess Anne, she has always been there.”

“She can hold the fort in any crisis so for the time being her workload is increasing which she doesn’t mind. She just gets on with it,” Mr Burell also added before signing off.