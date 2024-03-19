Kris Jenner announces death of 'sweetest' sister Karen Houghton

Kris Jenner's younger sister Karen Houghton has passed away.

The Kardashian matriarch’s sibling was 65-years old and was reported deceased by San Diego County officials on Monday in San Marcos, California, according to TMZ.

While county officials are currently blaming her death on natural causes, accurate circumstances are yet to be confirmed.

Taking to her Instagram account on Tuesday, Kris shared a carousel of memories with Karen and penned: “It is with the heaviest heart and deepest sadness that I share that my sister Karen passed away yesterday unexpectedly."

“My heart aches for my mom MJ and my niece Natalie and I pray that God guides us all through this difficult time. Karen was beautiful inside and out. She was the sweetest, kindest, the most sensitive and vulnerable and so so funny,” she spoke of her beloved sister.

The obituary continued, “She always felt grateful and thankful for her life and treasured her family and friends and especially her beautiful daughter. She holds such a huge part of my heart and I cherish every single memory we have together.”

“Karen’s passing is a reminder that life is so short and precious and tomorrow is never promised. We must tell those we cherish how much we love them. I love you my beautiful sister,” Kris concluded her tribute.