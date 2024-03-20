Meghan Markle gears up for something big amid brand launch

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, is said to be planning her return to her husband Prince Harry’s home country, the UK, despite previously vowing to never to “set foot again in England.”



According to a royal expert, her latest venture, American Riviera Orchard, is a gateway for Meghan Markle for a smooth return to England.

Royal editor Rebecca English told Palace Confidential that Meghan wants to relaunch her Sussex brand in the UK as she and Harry are looking for new PR representation in the country.

English explained that Meghan hopes to take her business from US to UK and for that, she might be open to reconciling with the Royal family.

It is pertinent to note here that Meghan has not returned to UK in recent years even after she heard of King Charles’ cancer diagnosis.

Speaking on the podcast, English said, "I suspect it's also got something to do with the big plans that we're hearing about that Meghan is going to launch this big commercial project.”

“I presume this commercial project will have some sort of residence in this country,” the expert added.