 
menu

Meghan Markle gears up for something big amid brand launch

By
William Blythe Haynes
|

Wednesday, March 20, 2024

Meghan Markle gears up for something big amid brand launch
Meghan Markle gears up for something big amid brand launch

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, is said to be planning her return to her husband Prince Harry’s home country, the UK, despite previously vowing to never to “set foot again in England.”

According to a royal expert, her latest venture, American Riviera Orchard, is a gateway for Meghan Markle for a smooth return to England.

Royal editor Rebecca English told Palace Confidential that Meghan wants to relaunch her Sussex brand in the UK as she and Harry are looking for new PR representation in the country.

English explained that Meghan hopes to take her business from US to UK and for that, she might be open to reconciling with the Royal family.

It is pertinent to note here that Meghan has not returned to UK in recent years even after she heard of King Charles’ cancer diagnosis.

Speaking on the podcast, English said, "I suspect it's also got something to do with the big plans that we're hearing about that Meghan is going to launch this big commercial project.”

“I presume this commercial project will have some sort of residence in this country,” the expert added.

More From Entertainment:

Tom Sandoval's comparison to convicted murderer sparkes massive outrage

Tom Sandoval's comparison to convicted murderer sparkes massive outrage
Joke war rages as Ryan Gosling faces accusations of being 'funny' thief

Joke war rages as Ryan Gosling faces accusations of being 'funny' thief

Kensington Palace reacts to Kate Middleton health records breach

Kensington Palace reacts to Kate Middleton health records breach
Travis Kelce to host game show?

Travis Kelce to host game show?
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle losing the market amid Kate Middleton's woes

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle losing the market amid Kate Middleton's woes
'Overwhelmed' Prince Harry fearing the worst for Kate Middleton video

'Overwhelmed' Prince Harry fearing the worst for Kate Middleton
Meghan Markle ignores Kate Middleton scandal, focuses on brand launch video

Meghan Markle ignores Kate Middleton scandal, focuses on brand launch
Chrisean Rocks latest post sparks outrage among fans

Chrisean Rocks latest post sparks outrage among fans
King Charles makes first major statement after latest conspiracy video

King Charles makes first major statement after latest conspiracy
Piers Morgan shares sweet advice for royal family ahead of Kate Middleton, Prince William's major decision

Piers Morgan shares sweet advice for royal family ahead of Kate Middleton, Prince William's major decision
Rose Hanbury expresses frustration over resurfaced Prince William affair rumours video

Rose Hanbury expresses frustration over resurfaced Prince William affair rumours
Kate Middleton scandals: Kevin Pietersen sends strong message to conspiracy theorists

Kate Middleton scandals: Kevin Pietersen sends strong message to conspiracy theorists