Michael Keaton praises Jenna Ortega for work in 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice'

Michael Keaton just praised his co-stars that he worked with in his upcoming sequel of Tim Burton’s cult classic, Beetlejuice.

According to Entertainment Online, this long awaited movie with the name Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, is set for theatrical release on September 6, 2024 which revolves around the theme of afterlife continuing the story of "bio-exorcist" played by Keaton.

At the Knox Goes Away premiere earlier this week, Keaton chatted with outlet praising his co-star Jenna Ortega, who also starred in the project.

"Oh man, she's good, she's just got it, you know? She's got the tone. She showed up and just immediately knew what the tone was and just slipped in like she does every day. She's really special," the 72-year-old actor said of the Wednesday star.

Meanwhile, Ortega has previously praised the filming process of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice and told the outlet that it was "some of the most fun I've ever had on a set,” calling the film "visually, so exciting. Everything was practical."

"Everyone did an incredible job. I felt so lucky to be there, it was insane ... I can't wait for people to see," she added.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is expected to hit the big screens on September 6, 2024 with Warner Bros. as its distributor.