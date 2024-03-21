Renee Rapp announces shocking collaboration

 
By
Eloise Wells Morin
|

Thursday, March 21, 2024

Renee Rapp just landed one of the cutest collaborations!

After her recent appearance on Saturday Night Live or SNL, alongside Jacob Elordi, Rapp has scored another televised gig as the artist is expected to share the screen with Elmo and friends.

The 24-year-old actress took to her official Instagram account on March 19, 2024 to upload a picture with the famous little red monster.

“Mom I was literally on Sesame Street,” she posted beneath the images in which she also customized her post by adding throwback picture of herself as a baby wearing Elmo slippers in the carousel.

Even though no release date has yet been announced for the collaboration, Elmo took the comments section of the post and wrote, “Let’s be besties forever and ever!”

The post comes shortly after the audience favourite Sesame Street character took to its official X, formerly Twitter, to ask about how his followers were doing.

Elmo must not have expected an overwhelming response of millions of people revealing they are in dire need of therapy or trauma dumping in the comments section. 

