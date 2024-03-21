 
Sharon stone makes big statement about Johnny Depp amid abuse rumours

By
Eloise Wells Morin
|

Thursday, March 21, 2024

Sharon Stone explained why she left acting and went for creating art.

In a recent chat with The Guardian, the former acting sensation weighed in on her career switch after making name as an actress in Hollywood for several years.

Speaking of her love for art, the actress said, “Painting was just another language I grew up knowing, like if you grow up in a musical family.”

She also observed, “I didn’t get the impression I was going to be able to survive as a painter.”

“I was offered modelling jobs at $5,000 a day. So I was thinking: 25 bucks or 5,000?” Sharon addressed.

Talking about Johnny Depp’s artwork, she stated, “Johnny Depp is printing pictures of people, putting some paint over it and signing it, and making a fortune.”

She went on to mention that since followed her true passion, “I had galleries approach me and say, ‘Could you please make prints of your face?”

Nonetheless, she expressed, “I think it’s my duty not to do that. It’s my job to open a window for other women and hold it open further,” and move on to the next topic.  

