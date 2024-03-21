King Charles medical reports untouched as Kate Middleton faces breach

King Charles medical records remained intact as Kate Middleton’s privacy came into question.



The Princess of Wales, who was admitted to The London Clinic back in February, due to her abdominal surgery, met with hospital staff trying to access her reports.

It is now confirmed by mirror.co.uk that King Charles, who was also undergoing a prostrate treatment at the same hospital during that time, has remained free from security breach.

The CEO of the The London Clinic said: “There is no place at our hospital for those who intentionally breach the trust of any of our patients or colleagues.”

Meanwhile, a source added: “This is such a unique case that a police investigation could run alongside one by the Information Commissioner's Office. The IOC will deal with anything as a criminal matter which could end up in a Magistrate’s Court, but if there were further claims of wrongdoing such as a conspiracy to distribute illegally accessed information, then that could be a matter for the police.”