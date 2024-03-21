Meghan Markle spoils Prince Harry’s day on special occasion

Meghan Markle did not hesitate to ruin a special occasion for her husband Prince Harry as she steals his limelight away on the same day as the Diana Awards.



The Duchess of Sussex debuted her new lifestyle brand recently, and has been getting dragged for making the announcement about it on the same day as the Diana Award.

Speaking on the matter, royal expert Angela Levin told GB News that Meghan Markle believes she “has to be in the limelight.”

“She took away Harry’s spotlight on the day of his mother’s charity,” the expert said, bashing the Duchess for launching her brand on the same day Harry virtually made an appearance at the Diana Legacy Awards.

“He loves his mother, he still feels they’re in connection with the heavens,” she added. “He feels like Meghan has sort of replaced her.”

“He thinks Diana would have adored Meghan and they’d have been best friends. I don’t think that is quite right.

“I think to spoil that occasion for your husband and take the limelight from him is beyond cruel.”