Kate Middleton, William's photographer reacts to King Charles portrait unveiled at Buckingham Palace

King Charles unveiled the portrait at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s personal photographer Millie Pilkington has expressed her views over King Charles and Queen Camilla’s first portrait since their coronation on May 6 last year.



The new work depicts the monarch wearing the uniform of the Welsh Guards, of which he was made Regimental Colonel in 1975.

The painting will ultimately hang in Drapers’ Hall in London.

Reacting to it, Millie Pilkington dropped sweet comment saying “Wow.”

However, the post was quickly flooded with comments from fans expressing both positive and negative reactions to the portrait.



While some praised the portrait, others criticized the red background, which many said they found it "disturbing."

One fan said, “Without sounding rude this is the worst royal portrait I’ve ever seen.”

Another commented, “I would have loved this if it was any other color than red. He really captured the essence of him in the face, but the harshness of the red doesn’t match the softness of his expression.”

The painting is by artist Jonathan Yeo, who was commissioned to create the piece in 2020 to celebrate the then Prince of Wales' 50 years as a member of The Drapers' Company in 2022.