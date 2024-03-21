Meghan Fox reveals usual rule for her kids

The actress Megan Fox recently revealed one of the strictest rules she has for her kids and how she attempts to keep them away from screens.

She weighed in on all of this during her appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast.

"My oldest is 11, and my kids weren't raised with screens, and they don't have iPads or anything like that or phones," said during the podcast.

For those unaware, Fox shares her three kids with ex Brian Austin Green, Noah, 11, Bodhi, 9, and Journey, 6.

While admitting she won’t be able to keep up with this tradition for much longer she said, “I can't keep that up forever. Eventually, that will happen. I'm trying to delay it as long as possible, but when they get a little bit older,"

Meghan Fox also talked about her fears about her kids potentially joining the spotlight and even recalled her own experience under scrutiny for so long.

Upon asking how she feels about the public 'certainly' trying to reach her kids, Fox said, “loses a lot of sleep about that, especially because I know one of them is going to be in the public, probably all three of them."

Meghan continued, "They're drop-dead gorgeous kids and both of their parents are actors in the industry so it's likely they're going to have some type of public platform at a certain point. I worry about that every day,"

In the podcast Meghan also talked about her relationship with her ex-husband and admitted that she was not good with ex Brian Austin Green.

“I think it would be easy for me to lean into and complain about, or let it seem like that relationship was one way. I was not great because I was young and really should not have been in a relationship of that level of commitment and that magnitude,” she said.



