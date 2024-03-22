Kate Middleton receives exciting news

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has received an exciting news about her passion project --Early Childhood --as she is recovering from abdominal surgery.



According to a report by People magazine, Kate Middleton is staying up to date with the latest work from the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood.

On Thursday, the centre shared the "overwhelmingly positive" results of a study it funded on a new observation tool to better interpret baby behavior and support parent-child interactions.

It tweeted, “Last year, @earlychildhood funded a trial of an observational tool which helps health visitors to interpret baby behaviour and support parent-child interactions.

“Today, we're delighted to share the evaluation results, which are overwhelmingly positive.”

The centre says, “Health visitors involved in a trial, funded by The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, testing the feasibility of new baby observation tool have reported an increase in their knowledge and skills in interpreting baby behaviour, and subsequently supporting parent-child interactions, as a result of training in a new observational tool.”

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton retweeted the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood post on X, formerly Twitter handle.



