 
menu

Kate Middleton receives exciting news

By
Web Desk
|

Friday, March 22, 2024

Kate Middleton receives exciting news

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has received an exciting news about her passion project --Early Childhood --as she is recovering from abdominal surgery.

According to a report by People magazine, Kate Middleton is staying up to date with the latest work from the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood.

On Thursday, the centre shared the "overwhelmingly positive" results of a study it funded on a new observation tool to better interpret baby behavior and support parent-child interactions.

It tweeted, “Last year, @earlychildhood funded a trial of an observational tool which helps health visitors to interpret baby behaviour and support parent-child interactions.

“Today, we're delighted to share the evaluation results, which are overwhelmingly positive.”

The centre says, “Health visitors involved in a trial, funded by The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, testing the feasibility of new baby observation tool have reported an increase in their knowledge and skills in interpreting baby behaviour, and subsequently supporting parent-child interactions, as a result of training in a new observational tool.”

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton retweeted the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood post on X, formerly Twitter handle.


More From Entertainment:

Queen Camilla unfazed by Kate Middleton scandal, focuses on documentary video

Queen Camilla unfazed by Kate Middleton scandal, focuses on documentary
Keanu Reeves unveils new hair cut

Keanu Reeves unveils new hair cut
Royal fans react to Meghan Markle's secret plans for UK return

Royal fans react to Meghan Markle's secret plans for UK return
Millie Bobby Brown to get her marriage officiated by Mathew Modine video

Millie Bobby Brown to get her marriage officiated by Mathew Modine
Ryan Gosling ladylove Eva Mendes' Oscar snub ensues split speculations

Ryan Gosling ladylove Eva Mendes' Oscar snub ensues split speculations
William ‘incredibly frustrated' at ‘out of control' Kate Middleton controversies: Expert

William ‘incredibly frustrated' at ‘out of control' Kate Middleton controversies: Expert
Meghan Markle branded beyond cruel and limelight driven

Meghan Markle branded beyond cruel and limelight driven
Michael Jackson's mother receives hefty amount from MJ's estate

Michael Jackson's mother receives hefty amount from MJ's estate
Kate Middleton concerned for her kids amid Prince William, Rose Hanbury alleged affair rumours video

Kate Middleton concerned for her kids amid Prince William, Rose Hanbury alleged affair rumours
Kate Middleton medical records breach: Will Princess of Wales take legal action? video

Kate Middleton medical records breach: Will Princess of Wales take legal action?
David Beckham gushes over Victoria, reveals why he married her

David Beckham gushes over Victoria, reveals why he married her
Princess Eugenie breaks silence on King Charles health amid his cancer treatment

Princess Eugenie breaks silence on King Charles health amid his cancer treatment