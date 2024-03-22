 
Kim Kardashian love life triggers jealousy in Kanye West?

By
Web Desk
|

Friday, March 22, 2024

Kim Kardashian is reportedly dating Odell Beckham Jr. But, an expert suggests Kanye West may not have moved on from her and still feels jealous over her new love life.

In a chat with The Mirror, relationship expert Louella Alderson said, "Kanye is unpredictable and has a history of lashing out in public, especially when it comes to Kim Kardashian. It's possible that he may still hold some form of resentment or even jealousy towards Kim moving on."

She continued, "In this case, he may potentially make negative comments about Odell or their relationship."

"If so, this would be a red flag for his own relationship with Bianca, as it could show he is not fully over Kim and still holds onto strong emotions towards her, even if it's in a negative way."

But reportedly Kanye is not the only one jealous in the equation of the trio, including Bianca Censori.

In early January, Ye called the Yeezy architecture the “most amazing stepmum” in a tribute to her on her birthday.

However, sources told the outlet Kim became jealous of the Donda hitmaker's new wife for getting increasingly close to her kids.

"Kim thinks Bianca is getting too close to her daughter," claiming that she is "definitely jealous" of Kanye's ‘iconic muse.’

They spilled, "This woman has done stuff to make herself look like Kim. It's already a nightmare co-parenting with [Kanye]; this is just another wrench."

