Drake-Metro Boomin feud rumours reignite post Kendrick Lamar's new track

Friday, March 22, 2024

Kendrik Lamar has seemingly taken subtle disses at Drake in his new track, Like That.

For the unfamiliar, Pluto and Young Metro dropped their first joint album, We Don’t Trust You, on 22nd March 2024.

The song's lyrics feature, "Yeah, get up with me, f**** sneak dissing/'First Person Shooter,' I hope they came with three switches."

Kendrick also raps, "Think I won't drop the location? I still got PTSD/M********* the Big 3, n***8, it's just big me."

Referencing Drake's last album, the musician also sings, "'fore all your dogs gettin' buried, that's a K with all these nines, he gon' see Pet Sematary."

It is pertinent to mention here that the duo’s rift started when Metro Boomin responded to a tweet, which compared streaming numbers on his album Heroes & Villains to those of Drake and 21 Savage's, Her Loss in December 2022.

Reacting to the comparison, Metro Boomin commented, "Yet Her Loss keeps winning rap album of the year over H&V," which was later deleted.

The Canadian rapper also reacted to these statements with a few subtle jibes, including a post on his Instagram Stories quoting Jay-Z's Heart of the City and seemingly addressing Metro Boomin.  

