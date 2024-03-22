 
Oprah Winfrey calls her new special 'a space for all'

Web Desk
Friday, March 22, 2024

Oprah Winfrey calls her new special 'a space for all'

Oprah Winfrey just enjoyed a successful start to her new special, titled, An Oprah Winfrey Special: Shame, Blame and the Weight Loss Revolution.

The Oprah Winfrey Show host took to her official Instagram account to upload a reel featuring her monologue from her new program.

Explaining how her show advocates for versatility, Winfrey stated, “People who feel happy and healthy in celebrating life in a bigger body and don’t want the medications, I say bless you.”

“And for all the people who believe diet and exercise is the best and only way to lose excess weight, bless you too. If that works for you,” she added.

With emphasis in the end, Winfrey further stated, ”This is a space for all points of view.”

“My intentions for this ABC special: Let people know obesity is a disease. Stop the shaming and blaming (especially blaming yourself). And to educate people on what the weight loss drugs can and cannot do. Everybody’s body is different, so your health journey is unique to you,” the caption of her post read.

