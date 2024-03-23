 
menu

King Charles breaks silence on Kate Middleton's cancer announcement

By
Web Desk
|

Saturday, March 23, 2024

King Charles breaks silence on Kate Middletons cancer announcement
King Charles breaks silence on Kate Middleton's cancer announcement 

King Charles has finally spoken up on Kate Middleton’s cancer diagnosis.

He publicly addressed his daughter-in-law’s recent video statement in which she announced that she’s in the early stages of treatment.

Amid his own battle with the disease, King Charles revealed that he’s “so proud” of the Princess of Wales for the strength she has shown amid the controversies.

“His Majesty is so proud of Catherine for her courage in speaking as she did. Following their time in hospital together, HM has remained in the closest contact with his beloved daughter-in-law throughout the past weeks. Both Their Majesties will continue to offer their love and support to the whole family through this difficult time,” the Buckingham Palace said on Friday.

His statement comes after Kate requested for privacy as she and Prince William try to "process and manage" this tough time.

"It has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be ok," she shared in the video, recorded by BBC.

More From Entertainment:

Kanye West's secret message to Bianca Censori's father revealed

Kanye West's secret message to Bianca Censori's father revealed
Kate Middleton 'grateful' for Prince William amid cancer treatment

Kate Middleton 'grateful' for Prince William amid cancer treatment
Macaulay Culkin fiancee Brenda Song reveals actor 'has no skincare routine'

Macaulay Culkin fiancee Brenda Song reveals actor 'has no skincare routine'

Shakira reveals what 'kept her together' amid messy Gerard Pique split

Shakira reveals what 'kept her together' amid messy Gerard Pique split
Kate Middleton takes a step back from royal duties amid cancer diagnosis

Kate Middleton takes a step back from royal duties amid cancer diagnosis
Kate Middleton's statement in full with cancer, treatment options return & more

Kate Middleton's statement in full with cancer, treatment options return & more
Kate Middleton shares emotional message for fellow cancer patients

Kate Middleton shares emotional message for fellow cancer patients
Kate Middleton reveals cancer battle after tight lipped silence: Video

Kate Middleton reveals cancer battle after tight lipped silence: Video
Oprah Winfrey calls her new special 'a space for all'

Oprah Winfrey calls her new special 'a space for all'
Gisele Bundchen confesses surviving a lethal accident

Gisele Bundchen confesses surviving a lethal accident
Travis Barker's son Landon releases breakup song after Charlie D'Amelio split

Travis Barker's son Landon releases breakup song after Charlie D'Amelio split
Real reason behind Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan's split exposed

Real reason behind Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan's split exposed