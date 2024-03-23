King Charles breaks silence on Kate Middleton's cancer announcement

King Charles has finally spoken up on Kate Middleton’s cancer diagnosis.

He publicly addressed his daughter-in-law’s recent video statement in which she announced that she’s in the early stages of treatment.

Amid his own battle with the disease, King Charles revealed that he’s “so proud” of the Princess of Wales for the strength she has shown amid the controversies.

“His Majesty is so proud of Catherine for her courage in speaking as she did. Following their time in hospital together, HM has remained in the closest contact with his beloved daughter-in-law throughout the past weeks. Both Their Majesties will continue to offer their love and support to the whole family through this difficult time,” the Buckingham Palace said on Friday.

His statement comes after Kate requested for privacy as she and Prince William try to "process and manage" this tough time.

"It has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be ok," she shared in the video, recorded by BBC.