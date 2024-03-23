 
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle break silence on Kate Middleton's cancer diagnosis

Web Desk
Saturday, March 23, 2024

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have finally spoken up on Princess Kate Middleton’s cancer diagnosis.

On Friday, the Princess of Wales shared an emotional video statement in which she shared the shocking health update and also revealed that she started her chemotherapy in late February.

In an exclusive statement to US Weekly, Prince Harry and Meghan said, “We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace.”

A source also told the outlet that Kate received her diagnosis the same day when Prince William canceled his planned appearance at a memorial service for his godfather King Constantine of Greece last month.

“They have been processing the information,” the tipster added.

In her video, Kate also requested for “privacy and space” as she and Prince William are trying to make it through this “tough time.”

"This of course came as a huge shock and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family,” she added.

