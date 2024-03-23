Piers Morgan finally breaks silence on Prince William, Rose Hanbury affair rumours after Kate Middleton statement

 
Saturday, March 23, 2024

Outspoken journalist Piers Morgan has finally reacted to Prince William and Rose Hanbury alleged affair rumours after Kate Middleton confirmed her cancer diagnosis.

Rumors have flooded the social media that the future king is having an affair with Rose Hanbury after Stephen Colbert waded into 'Katespiracy.'

Colbert said on March 12, episode of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert “I’m afraid I’ve got some troubling news about England’s royal family.

“Internet sleuths are guessing that Kate’s absence may be related to her husband, and the future King of England, William, having an affair.”

Now, as Kate Middleton issued video message and also credited her husband Prince William’s dedication to the family saying he is a 'Great Source of Comfort and Reassurance', Piers Morgan also broke his silence on rumours surrounding the Prince and Princess of Wales marriage.

The former Good Morning Britain host tweeted: “The way certain American talk show hosts like @StephenAtHome mocked the Princess of Wales over her marriage in recent weeks now looks especially distasteful.”

Earlier, Kate Middleton said: “Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance too. As is the love, support and kindness that has been shown by so many of you. It means so much to us both.”


