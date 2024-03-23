Meghan Markle, Prince Harry offer olive branch to Kate Middleton, William

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have apparently extended an olive branch to Kate Middleton and Prince William following the Princess of Wales cancer diagnosis.



The California-based royal couple have offered olive branch to the future king and queen amid their rift after Kate Middleton announced shock cancer diagnosis.

According to a report by the Daily Mail, Archie and Lilibet doting parents reached out to Prince William and Kate ‘privately’ last night after the Princess of Wales shared her video message.

The publication further reported it is not clear if the contact was a phone, video call or some messages of support.

There are also claims Meghan and Harry only learnt about Kate's cancer diagnosis at the same time the world heard the news.

The insiders told the New York Post that they had 'no idea' about Kate's illness.

Meanwhile, the People magazine shared Meghan and Harry’s statement which reads: “We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace."