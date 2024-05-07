 

Prince William's pal breaks down how the heir took Kate's hate ‘on the chin' during chemo

By
Web Desk

May 07, 2024

A close pal of Prince William has just shed some light into the heir’s determination and grit in the face of hate and vitriol against his cancer stricken wife.

According to a report by The Daily Beast the pal in question voiced their thoughts about the entire situation that unfolded globally.

They even began by saying, “I don’t know how he managed to keep doing all of that, knowing what he was going through, while the world was ridiculing and throwing shit at his wife while she was having chemotherapy.”

All in all though “That speaks to his character, grit and determination to go out there and do the job that is expected of him.”

The same friend also went on to add, “He has taken most of it on the chin and got on with it."

For those unversed, the Prince and Princess of Wales faced a barrage of questions and conspiracy theories after they began dropping public engagements early in the year.

