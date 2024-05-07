Kate Middleton, King Charles risked capsizing the entire monarchy

Experts believe Kate Middleton and King Charles fight against cancer nearly left the monarchy capsized.

Claims about this have been brought to light by a close friend of the current King and Queen of England.

The pal in question revealed everything while speaking to The Times.

While starting off they said, “This has been the year that nobody could have predicted in any way.”

Because “Just when you think royal life gets predictable, they both have a crown on their heads, the family is settling into a rhythm, the second son is not letting off too many bombs—and then suddenly an absolute explosion happens to throw up all of your plans.”

For those unversed, the entire conversation surrounds the double cancer diagnosis that came hand in hand, at the beginning of 2024.

In the eyes of the friend, “That family just has more drama than an episode of (popular British soap opera) EastEnders.”