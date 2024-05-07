Prince Harry's lavish plans for Archie's 5th birthday exposed

Royal commentator Ingrid Seward issued these sentiments and claims.

She weighed in on things while interviewing for The Sun.

There she touched on the Montecito birthday bash and said, “As Archie has no cousins in California, he will invite his school friends – possibly the entire class. And the cool locals with kids and the Hollywood set.”

According to the expert, “The party will be themed possibly Superhero which is popular with that age group.”

“The food will be all gluten-free or possibly a choice, and there will be a themed birthday cake.”

She also added, “Games will be arranged with an entertainer or a group of entertainers – everyone young in LA that isn’t an actor is a party entertainer!”

“They might arrange for a themed adventure around the garden or something like a woodland theme with cowboys and Indians or a superhero theme.”

“They might bring in exotic animals and make an upmarket petting zoo for the kids. Llamas. Miniature ponies etc – talking parrots or tame monkey.”

Before concluding the expert also added, “The Harrods toy department hardly exists anymore so it will be something from Hamleys for King Charles to give him I would imagine. Queen Camilla will have chosen it. Also the godparents will be giving presents and sending from the UK.”