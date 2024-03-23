 
menu

Keira Knightley gets candid about 'learning to fight'

By
Web Desk
|

Saturday, March 23, 2024

Photo: Keira Knightley gets candid about ‘learning to fight’
Photo: Keira Knightley gets candid about ‘learning to fight’

Keira Knightley recently opened up about learning 'different kinds of martial arts.'

For the unfamiliar, the Pride and Prejudice alum is starring the upcoming Netflix series Black Doves, where she portrays the character of a professional spy.

Recently, the 28-year-old actress told Netflix Tudum about her experience of learning to combat, which was of essence to add value to the authenticity of her character.

Speaking of the experience, she shared, “It’s been great fun to do all of the fighting." 

She went on to address, "I’ve really enjoyed learning all of the different martial arts that I have been taught."

Earlier in the week, the actress also spilled the beans on the plot of her new flick while attending the Next on Netflix UK press event on March 14.

During this event, Keira revealed, "Black Doves is a very exciting spy thriller set at Christmas in London," where she will play the role of Helen Webb, a wife, mother and, an undercover spy, who works for a secret organization called The Black Doves.

More From Entertainment:

Future of ‘The Fall Guy' looks promising as director hints

Future of ‘The Fall Guy' looks promising as director hints
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have ‘perfect opportunity' to return to UK video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have ‘perfect opportunity' to return to UK
MrBeast gives away prize money in exciting new challenge

MrBeast gives away prize money in exciting new challenge
Britney Spears hates to see Lindsay Lohan grow?

Britney Spears hates to see Lindsay Lohan grow?
Christina Perri suggests ‘must watch' fantasy series

Christina Perri suggests ‘must watch' fantasy series
Royal experts react to Kate Middleton cancer diagnosis video

Royal experts react to Kate Middleton cancer diagnosis
Prince William needs Prince Harry amid Kate Middleton cancer: Expert video

Prince William needs Prince Harry amid Kate Middleton cancer: Expert
Kate Middleton gets tributes from Gwyneth Paltrow, Catherine Zeta-Jones, more

Kate Middleton gets tributes from Gwyneth Paltrow, Catherine Zeta-Jones, more
Prince Harry, Meghan's royal feud could end ‘immediately' amid Kate's cancer

Prince Harry, Meghan's royal feud could end ‘immediately' amid Kate's cancer
Kate Middleton cancer diagnosis: Insider reveals how William found out video

Kate Middleton cancer diagnosis: Insider reveals how William found out
Kate Middleton cancer battle: Olivia Munn pays tribute amid own cancer treatment

Kate Middleton cancer battle: Olivia Munn pays tribute amid own cancer treatment
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry offer olive branch to Kate Middleton, William video

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry offer olive branch to Kate Middleton, William