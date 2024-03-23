Photo: Keira Knightley gets candid about ‘learning to fight’

Keira Knightley recently opened up about learning 'different kinds of martial arts.'

For the unfamiliar, the Pride and Prejudice alum is starring the upcoming Netflix series Black Doves, where she portrays the character of a professional spy.

Recently, the 28-year-old actress told Netflix Tudum about her experience of learning to combat, which was of essence to add value to the authenticity of her character.

Speaking of the experience, she shared, “It’s been great fun to do all of the fighting."

She went on to address, "I’ve really enjoyed learning all of the different martial arts that I have been taught."

Earlier in the week, the actress also spilled the beans on the plot of her new flick while attending the Next on Netflix UK press event on March 14.

During this event, Keira revealed, "Black Doves is a very exciting spy thriller set at Christmas in London," where she will play the role of Helen Webb, a wife, mother and, an undercover spy, who works for a secret organization called The Black Doves.