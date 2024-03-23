 
Future of ‘The Fall Guy' looks promising as director hints

Web Desk
Saturday, March 23, 2024

Future of ‘The Fall Guy' looks promising as director hints

The Fall Guy is some weeks away from release but the filmmaker David Leitch is teasing about its future: more sequels.

During an interview with Total Film, the director opened up about his wish to extend the franchise and direct several sequels of the movie about the stuntman.

"I know I want to go on a journey with these characters for multiple films. I want Lethal Weapon numbers. I love these people so much, and also I love these characters,” referring to a hit action franchise.

He continued, “If I could work with this crew and these actors in this world that Kelly [McCormick - wife and producing partner] and I know so well – yeah, this would be a blast. I hope people want more.”

Weighing in, the film’s actress Emily Blunt shared her view on the future of The Fall Guy.

“We’ll have to see if people love it, you know? I would do many Fall Guys if I could. It was just too much fun."

The Fall Guy will hit the theatres on May 3.

