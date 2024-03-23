Ariana Grande 'eternal sunshine' inspiration behind 'Saturn Returns Interlude'

Ariana Grande featured a rather unique clip in her long-awaited studio album, eternal sunshine, which she released on March 8, 2024.

According to BBC Newsbeat, a 42-second long spoken-word segment called Saturn Returns Interlude were actually lines taken from a YouTube video of an astrologer named Diana Garland.

"Saturn comes along and hits you over the head, hits you over the head, hits you over the head and says, 'Wake up'. It's time for you to get real about life and sort out who you really are," can be heard.

However, speaking to the outlet, the astrologer revealed that she had never even listened to Grande’s music when the request to use her voice came in.

Initially, Garland ignored the message asking for permission to use her clip.

"I'm retired now, but as you can imagine, it was like… who are these people? Because there's a lot of strange stuff going on in the internet now," she said.

But when the licensing company kept on trying to reach out, she eventually asked her son to look into the matter and confirm the credibility of everything and turned out she would be collaborating with none other than the Thank U, Next hit-maker.

Ariana Grande’s studio album, eternal sunshine, released earlier this month aided the artist in making history as her song, we can’t be friends debuted the Hot 100 charts making her the female artist with the greatest number of top singles on Billboard.