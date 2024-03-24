 
menu

Kate Middleton has no intention to quit, will ‘evaluate' conditions

By
Web Desk
|

Sunday, March 24, 2024


Kate Middleton is under constant evaluation as she occasionally plans to fulfill her royal duties.

The Princess of Wales, who announced her cancer diagnosis in a heartbreaking video message this week, is keen on attending some public events amid recovery.

A Kensington Palace spokesman said: "The prince will continue to balance supporting his wife and family and maintaining his official duties as he has done since the start of the year."

This comes as Kate herself spoke about the support of Prince William amid testing times.

The Princess said on Friday: "Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance too. As is the love, support and kindness that has been shown by so many of you. It means so much to us both."

More From Entertainment:

Gisele Bundchen speaks up on cheating accusations amid Tom Brady divorce

Gisele Bundchen speaks up on cheating accusations amid Tom Brady divorce
Oprah Winfrey advocates for 'a great night sleep'

Oprah Winfrey advocates for 'a great night sleep'
Jelly Roll joins star studded lineup of Tailgate n Tallboys music fest

Jelly Roll joins star studded lineup of Tailgate n Tallboys music fest
Jake Gyllenhaal shares 'memorable' moments with Connor McGregor

Jake Gyllenhaal shares 'memorable' moments with Connor McGregor
Ariana Grande gives sneak peek into 'eternal sunshine' photoshoot BTS

Ariana Grande gives sneak peek into 'eternal sunshine' photoshoot BTS
Steve Burns from 'Blues Clues' checks in on Nickelodeon fans

Steve Burns from 'Blues Clues' checks in on Nickelodeon fans
Sydney Sweeney 'scared' to talk about 'Euphoria'

Sydney Sweeney 'scared' to talk about 'Euphoria'
Kim Kardashian reciprocates Kanye West ‘revenge planning'?

Kim Kardashian reciprocates Kanye West ‘revenge planning'?
Cody Jinks reveals reason behind new album 'Change The Game'

Cody Jinks reveals reason behind new album 'Change The Game'
'Ned's Declassified' stars break silence after Drake Bell's call out

'Ned's Declassified' stars break silence after Drake Bell's call out
Ozzy Osbourne receives support from Billy Morrison amid health struggles

Ozzy Osbourne receives support from Billy Morrison amid health struggles
Kim Kardashian seeks Odell Beckham's help for 'secret motive'?

Kim Kardashian seeks Odell Beckham's help for 'secret motive'?