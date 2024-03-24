Kate Middleton has no intention to quit, will ‘evaluate' conditions





Kate Middleton is under constant evaluation as she occasionally plans to fulfill her royal duties.



The Princess of Wales, who announced her cancer diagnosis in a heartbreaking video message this week, is keen on attending some public events amid recovery.

A Kensington Palace spokesman said: "The prince will continue to balance supporting his wife and family and maintaining his official duties as he has done since the start of the year."

This comes as Kate herself spoke about the support of Prince William amid testing times.

The Princess said on Friday: "Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance too. As is the love, support and kindness that has been shown by so many of you. It means so much to us both."