Ariana Grande gives personalized sneak peek into 'eternal sunshine' song

Saturday, March 23, 2024

Ariana Grande just promoted her song, we can’t be friends (wait for your love), her second track from the newly released album, eternal sunshine.

The God Is A Woman crooner took to her official Instagram account to upload a personalized video set to the tune of her successful song.

Grande can be seen in the collage with her different looks from the single’s official music video, which was released on the same day as her album.

She launched her seventh studio album, eternal sunshine on March 8, 2024 featuring 13 different and original songs.

Her, first track, yes, and? debuted number one on the Billboard Hot 100, tying the Thank U, Next hit-maker with Taylor Swift’s record of being the female artist with most singles to debut the chart.

However, with her song, we can’t be friends, Grande dethroned the Midnights album-maker, claiming the title as her own, as the song landed the top spot on the chart, earlier this week.

Ariana Grande’s album, eternal sunshine follows her hit 2020 album, Positions. It’s title track made it to the number one spot on the Billboard Hot 100 in October 2020.

