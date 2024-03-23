 
Kate Middleton, King Charles' cancer diagnosis is 'too much' for Prince William

By
Web Desk
|

Saturday, March 23, 2024

Kate Middleton, King Charles' cancer diagnosis is 'too much' for Prince William

Prince William is having a hard time juggling royal and parenting duties amid wife Kate Middleton and father King Charles’ cancer diagnosis.

On Friday, the Princess of Wales revealed in a video statement that she has cancer, and is currently in the early stages of her chemotherapy treatment.

Kate's announcement comes after a string of conspiracy theories about her whereabouts as she was nowhere to be seen following her abdominal surgery in January.

On the other hand, the 75-year-old ruling monarch is also battling pancreatic cancer and has been given two years to live, according to InTouch Weekly.

Now, Page Six reports that the Prince of Wales is “doing his best” with looking after the palace as well as his three kids George, Louis and Charlotte.

“William is doing his best, one minute he’s doing the school run and now he is under incredible stress. He is a heartbeat away from the throne and he has his beastly brother and all of this publicity floating around,” an insider told the outlet.

In her video, Kate also mentioned William and how grateful she is for his support.

“Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance too. We hope that you will understand that, as a family, we now need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment,” she had said.

