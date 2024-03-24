 
Gisele Bundchen speaks up on cheating accusations amid Tom Brady divorce

Sunday, March 24, 2024

Gisele Bundchen opened about the cheating allegations she faced after her split with ex husband Tom Brady.

The couple filed for divorce on October 28, 2022, after 13 years of marriage. They also share two children Benjamin (aged 13) and daughter Vivian (aged 10).

Amid her split, the supermodel faced accusations of cheating on Tom with her jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente.

Now, in an interview with The New York Times, to promote her cookbook Nourish, Gisele denied the allegations.

“That is a lie. I really don’t want to make my life a tabloid. I don’t want to open myself up to all of that,” Gisele said.

Speaking further about her relationships, she added, “No one really knows what happens between two people, only the two people in the relationship.”

Gisele also talked about her romance with Joaquim in a previous interview with Times and explained why it's different from what she had with the former NFL star.

“This is the first time I am seeing someone that was a friend of mine first. It’s very different. It is very honest, and it’s very transparent," she had said.

