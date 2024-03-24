Kate Middleton's cancer revelation sparks ‘loss of complete faith' in humanity

Kate Middleton has experts feeling a complete loss of faith in humanity following her cancer admission.



This has been brought to light by the To Di For Daily podcast host Kinsey Schofield.

She began everything by saying, “I’m so angry. I lost all faith in humanity.”

According to Showbiz Cheat Sheet, “I’m just really disappointed at the way we’ve treated her and it feels like we pushed her into having to make this statement,” she also admitted.

During the course of the chat she also added, “I’ve been asked all sorts of horrific questions about this woman’s privacy and about her credibility.”

“I’m mad at the Kim Kardashians for making fun of this situation … I’m mad at the John Olivers.”

Before signing off she also added, “I’m mad at Stephen Colbert. And I’m mad that this person [Kate] became a punchline when she was going through something so serious and horrible behind the scenes.”